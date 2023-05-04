Arconic, a Pittsburgh-based company with a plant in Riverdale, has been acquired.

The company announced Thursday morning that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is buying the company for $5.2 billion. The purchase includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Irenic Capital Management.

In the Quad-Cities, Arconic employs 2,400 people, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. It was not immediately clear Thursday if and to what extent the sale would impact the Riverdale plant.

The agreement provides that Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 36% to the company's undisturbed closing stock price on February 27. Upon completion of the transaction, Arconic's shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and Arconic will become a private company.

“This transaction represents a realization of value for Arconic shareholders at a meaningful premium and enables the Company to execute its long-term strategic vision. We are pleased to reach this agreement with Apollo,” said Fritz Henderson, Chairman of the Arconic Board of Directors. “The Board decided to approve this transaction after thorough and thoughtful review of a range of value creation opportunities for shareholders.”

Multiple strategic investments are expected to unfold, including upgrades to key machine centers to maximize the full potential of the company's capabilities, technology upgrades to bring the plants and process controls up to state-of-the-art standards and investments in projects that will provide for a cleaner environment in the communities in which the company operates.

Arconic CEO Tim Myers said the acquisition sets up the company to receive the support of, "one of the world’s premier investment firms and will allow us to leverage Apollo’s industry expertise and relationships to pursue our long-term strategic goals."

A partner at Apollo Global Management, Gareth Turner, said the company is already serving a growing market and wants to continue that mission.

“As aluminum continues to win share in markets seeking sustainable, high-performing material across a wide variety of applications, we believe there is a strong runway for growth in markets throughout the world. We are looking forward to supporting Arconic’s experienced team with our resources and knowledge in the sector to help the Company achieve its long-term goals," he said.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Arconic shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Recent losses reported

Arconic's revenue shares have been slowly declining.

In November 2022, the company announced it was selling its Russian assets following the conflict with Ukraine. This resulted in a $304 million loss after taxes.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was down 9% year-over-year, and up 2% due to growth in the aerospace, packaging, building and construction, and ground transportation end markets, according to a news release. A net loss of $273 million, or $2.70 per share, was reported. During the same time period in 2021, the company reported a net loss of $38 million, or 36 cents per share.

Adjusted earnings were reported at $154 million. Excluding the Russian operations, earnings were $145 million, down 5% year-over-year on a comparable basis, primarily due to operational challenges in the quarter that impacted industrial output, the company reported.

Cash from operations was $188 million, and capital expenditures were $70 million.

Despite the setbacks in the fourth quarter, Arconic ended the fiscal year strong. Revenue increased 19% from 2021 levels and 10% organically, due to sales and growth in related fields. A net loss of $182 million, or $1.75 per share was reported in 2022. This is in comparison to a net loss of $397 million, of $3.65 per share, in 2021.

For the first quarter of 2023, sales were down 12% year over year, but up 6% organically, and up 6% from prior quarter on a comparable basis excluding Russian Operations. A net income of $25 million, or $0.24 per share, was reported in comparison with $42 million, or $0.39 per share reported in the first quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $157 million, up 8% from prior quarter on a comparable basis excluding Russian Operations.