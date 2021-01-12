Brian Duffy named CEO of Per Mar Security Services

Per Mar Security Services, the largest family owned full service security company in the Midwest, has promoted Brian Duffy from Chief Operating Officer of Per Mar to President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2020.

Brian Duffy becomes the third generation of the Duffy family to lead Per Mar. The company was founded by John and Eleanor Duffy in Davenport in 1953. Michael Duffy will continue with the company as Chairman of the Board.

In his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Duffy will assume responsibility for the long term vision and ongoing strategic plan ensuring the viability and success of the organization. He will continue to be responsible for all operations in the company, and be working closely with the division heads and support groups.

Brian Duffy joined Per Mar full-time in 2012 as General Manager of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa branch. Previously he worked for Capital One Financial in Richmond, Virginia. Since joining Per Mar, he has taken on new roles and responsibility including President of the Electronic Security Division and most recently Chief Operating Officer.

Brian Duffy serves on the board for NetOne and Junior Achievement of the Heartland. In addition, he is active in the North Scott Rotary Club and the Notre Dame Club of the Quad-Cities. A native of Davenport, Brian Duffy graduated from University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1