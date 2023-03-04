Downtown Rock Island just got a little more fashion forward.

Sisters Haley Walker and Lauren Corwin started their mobile clothing boutique, Brick and Motor, in July 2018. Thursday, they cut the ribbon on their new retail space in downtown Rock Island.

Brick and Motor started as a trailer decorated for selling clothing and accessories. The pair traveled within a three-hour radius of the Quad-Cities selling their items at farmer's markets and other community events. Later that year, the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) approached the pair about setting up shop for the winter in an incubator space at a storefront downtown.

Liz Murray Tallman, vice president of DARI, said the space at 1629 2nd Avenue, now Brick and Motor's home, was renovated in November 2020 and became the DARI office. After seeing the success the sisters had at the incubator space, they approached them about opening a pop-up location in a larger space in November 2022.

DARI used the office during the week, and on Fridays and Saturdays Walker and Corwin turned it into a boutique. The storefront became so popular, the pair decided to make it their permanent retail home with the grand opening on Saturday, March 4.

At the ribbon cutting Thursday, Corwin said being Rock Island natives, opening a business in their hometown comes with an added element of excitement.

"Expanding into this new spot has been a dream since the ladies brought it up to us," she said.

"I feel like my heart's been racing all day but in the best way possible," Walker added.

And they aren't the only ones happy about the new business.

"We've had so many people tell us how glad they are that we stayed in Rock Island, too," Walker said. "Hearing that is amazing."

Transitioning from a mobile boutique to a small retail space to their own storefront has come with many firsts, Corwin said. But the new space has allowed for them to expand their offerings.

"It's adding a lot of new inventory and amping up our collection and jewelry. It's going to be an extension of our brand," she said.

With the new storefront, they have been able to add four other local vendors to the mix, Walker said. Their products are available in the store, and more vendors will be added soon.

In July, the sisters will celebrate five years in business together. Looking to the future, they are looking forward to continuing their partnership with both each other and the city.

"We have different skill sets that mesh really well together," Walker said. "We are very excited to see downtown Rock Island grow and contribute to that," Walker said.

The store is open noon-4 p.m. on Fridays and 10-3 p.m. on Saturdays. The mobile boutique will continue to operate from spring to fall.