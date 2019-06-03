At least six new Davenport restaurants are continuing their battles to come back from the floods of 2019.
From a business that was open for just a few months to one that was supposed to launch on the day the HESCO barriers failed on River Drive, the impact has been devastating.
Some continue to sort through their losses while others are targeting new opening dates.
One such place, the only one not located in the downtown, is a new take on an old Quad-City favorite: Bud's Skyline River View.
Located on the riverfront at Oneida Avenue, brother and sister Brian and Audie Canfield have been planning the tribute to their father since late last year. Charles "Bud" Canfield operated Bud's Skyline Inn at the Quad-City Airport in Moline for about 30 years, selling it in 2015. He died nine months later and is buried on the Rock Island Arsenal — just across the Mississippi River from his new namesake.
The Canfields closed on the building, formerly occupied by Driftwood restaurant, in late October. They planned to open after the first of the year.
"We didn't get our building permit until the end of January, then we were told we needed another nine feet of hood space to accommodate our whole menu," Audie Canfield said Monday. "Then we had to have a new walk-in cooler, flood-elevation certificates and an engineering study."
On several occasions, Bud's was on the verge of a grand opening. The rising Mississippi River held them back.
Volunteers came to help throw sandbags, and the Canfields managed to avoid getting any floodwater inside the restaurant.
Then, on May 28, they got an emergency phone call: A tree next to the front entrance was struck by lightning, which then arced into the building.
"We lost our security system and our POS (point-of-sale system)," Canfield said.
With repairs made, and the floodwaters expected to keep receding, Bud's now is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Thursday.
"We'll serve dinner on Thursday, then, beginning Friday, we'll be open every single day at 11 a.m.," Brian Canfield said. "We'll be open at 11 a.m. every day of the year, including every holiday."
Despite the delays, the Canfields are especially pleased to be open by Father's Day.
Lopiez Pizza, 429 E. 3rd Street
The Lopez brothers were eager to open their by-the-slice pizza joint near the foot of the Government Bridge, and the health inspector had arrived to make it official.
"The moment the health inspector stepped in the door, the drains started backing up," Lopiez co-owner Andrew Lopez said. "She couldn't even do the inspection."
The record flooding was wreaking havoc on the building that also houses Ruby's (beer, brats, bikes) restaurant.
"We had water standing inside, but it was mostly the drain backing up, which also caused a bad smell," Lopez said, adding that portions of walls had to be removed before the massive cleaning efforts could get underway.
"We're ready to go now; just need the water to go down, so we can uncap the drains," he said.
The brothers now hope to be open by the middle of the month.
"As soon as we get our license from the health inspector, hopefully next week, we'll start catering," Andrew Lopez said. "If you have a business that needs a couple of pizzas, give us a shout at our website."
Anyone wishing to order catering from Lopiez may send a message from the website, lopiezslices.com.
Half Nelson, 321 E. 2nd St.
Raised in Quad-City restaurants, Half Nelson co-owner Matt Osborn was prepared to join the family business when disaster struck.
His restaurant in a historic downtown building barely got through its first invitation-only dinners when the HESCO barrier breach landed a sucker punch.
Fortunately, the contemporary new eatery is located above street level, so it didn't sustain the devastating damage of some other downtown businesses.
"We did a lot of work on the inside," Osborn said. "Some of it was necessary and some precautionary."
Portions of the walls had to be removed and rebuilt, Osborn said. Fortunately, the furniture survived.
Finishes inside the restaurant are being redone, he said, including custom trim work.
Osborn said he now hopes to hold the grand opening of Half Nelson in mid-June.
Taste of Ethiopia, River Drive and Ripley Street
A several-year favorite at the Freight House Farmers Market, Taste of Ethiopia finally found a storefront.
The restaurant is to open in a portion of Union Station, which is just across Ripley Street from the Freight House. Fortunately, the portion of the building that is to house the restaurant did not take on floodwater.
Steve Ahrens, of Davenport's Levee Improvement Commission, said the area known as Package Express was spared. The main part of Union Station took on some water, but it has since been dried and treated.
Built for passenger rail, the depot served until 1952 and later became a visitor center.
By the end of the month, Ahrens said, Taste of Ethiopia is expected to open in the city-owned building.
Streets of Italy, 332 E. 2nd St.
The oven had been installed in a portion of Great River Brewery, and the grand opening was set.
"It was supposed to open at the same time as the (levee) breach happened," said Kyle Carter, of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Instead, the restaurant space was gutted by the gushing floodwaters, which left considerable damage throughout the property. The brewery remains closed.
The owners were not available Monday to say when GRB is schedule to reopen and whether Streets of Italy will be part of the re-opening.
Roam, 210 E. River Drive
The buzz from the grand opening had not yet worn off at Roam.
When the temporary flood barrier outside the new restaurant's front doors gave way on April 30, the losses were devastating.
As water rushed in, employees rushed out. Fortunately, only property was lost.
Roam's grand opening was Jan. 11, and it still was open for Sunday brunch two days before the barrier breach.
Co-owner Dylan Steil said "back-flow issues" started showing up in the restaurant on Monday, April 29. The next day brought disaster.
In fact, some of the pre-breach issues still are being sorted out, Steil said Monday, adding the Roam team still is sorting out several matters before they are ready to announce their re-opening plans.
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Video from the Roam Restaurant and Bar in downtown Davenport shows the moment a HESCO barrier failed sending floodwaters from the Mississippi …
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.