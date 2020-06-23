Business continues to rebound for Quad-City International Airport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As flights, and the passengers who occupy them, increase at the Quad-City International Airport, the Moline-based airport is focused on the future.

Ben Leischner, executive director, said there were about 7,000 passengers in May, a decrease of about 89% from the approximately 64,000 passengers in May 2019.

“There’s a lag to what these numbers show, the last part of May travel started to pick up … (we) doubled the numbers we saw in April” and expect to double May in June, he said.

“We’re on a good trajectory for recovery.”

That was one of the messages Leischner and his staff presented at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County.

The governing board met Tuesday morning with about half of the topics focused on recovery for the local air travel industry all while the facility heads toward a main terminal revamp in the coming years, among other improvements.