Around 150 Quad-City industry leaders will discuss solutions to workforce challenges at an event in Davenport this month.
From 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will host a meeting to bring together businesses, organizations and educators to solve systemic workforce challenges in the Quad-Cities' key industries, according to a news release. The event will be held in the Mississippi Hall at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and feature two panel discussions on workforce, from both the education and human resources perspectives.
The fall Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Super Sector Board Meeting will include a talk about ways to expand and leverage the local workforce to build business and economic growth. It'll bring together the four regional sector boards — healthcare, information technology, logistics/transportation and advanced manufacturing — to determine goals for the year.
Sector boards are involved in long-term efforts to integrate workforce and economic development strategies, plus focus on the needs of employers within certain industries.
For more information or to register, visit the Regional Sector Boards website.
—Times staff