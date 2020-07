Businesses in Iowa Quad-Cities borrowed hundreds of millions in COVID relief

The five major builders received forgivable loans totaling between $12 million and $27 million.

Many more Davenport and Bettendorf businesses — 1,578 of them — received PPP loans under $150,000. The Treasury declined to name those businesses, which borrowed more than $42 million in total.

On the low end of the loan ranges, employers in the two cities borrowed a total of at least $169 million and, on the high end, as much as $346 million. These amounts do not include the $42 million-plus in loans under $150,000.

Davenport had the fourth-highest number of businesses in Iowa to get PPP loans.

In total, the COVID-related CARES Act supplied about $659 billion to banks to make the loans. The money is to be used to pay up to eight weeks of payroll and benefits, interest on mortgages, rent payments and utility bills. If employers meet those criteria, they are not required to repay the money.

"We don't want small businesses to walk away with any loans on this," Director of the Iowa District Office of the SBA, Jayne Armstrong, said in an interview in May. "We don't like the word 'grant' at the SBA. We prefer 'forgivable loan.'"