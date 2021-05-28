Caffeine & Carbs, a new coffee shop, opens in Geneseo

GENESEO - Kelly Wolf learned to “never say never.” She recently opened Caffeine & Carbs, 1225 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, something she thought she would never do.
The coffee shop and bakery came after Wolf was laid off from her job in Houston, Texas, when the COVID-19 shutdowns decimated the convention industry.
“With no end to the pandemic in sight at the time, I had to rethink my career,” she said. “Growing up in Geneseo, I wished we had a Starbucks or somewhere to get a latte. I had experience from my career in food and beverage in Houston, so I decided to sell my house in Houston, move back to Geneseo and open Caffeine & Carbs.”
Wolf said opening the business was something she'd do someday, “but there was always a reason not to, whether it was that I was living in a different state, or I already had a great job, it just wasn’t the right time…But thanks to Covid, all those reasons and excuses faded away. Now is the right time.”
Her original idea was for a “simple coffee shop and to make a few pastries in house,” she said. “When I started testing recipes, I got excited and couldn’t stop trying new things. Soon I added in cupcakes, then cookies, then full custom cakes. Then I remembered how much I love bagel sandwiches from my local shop in Houston. I researched it and soon that was on the menu too. Basically, I thought of all my favorite items and couldn’t pick between them, so they are all available at Caffeine & Carbs.”
The name came out "of nowhere" she said.
"I was sitting on my couch at home and thought ‘wow, there are going to be a lot of caffeine and carb options, should I add something healthy’? I loved the idea of leaving it just caffeine & carb options and the name stuck.”
It took longer to get ready to open.
“I have never done any construction work before, even at my house. The process and timing has been a learning experience for me. Also, Covid has played a part. Materials are more difficult to come by and take more time to get.”
“During the bid process, in the beginning, someone on my contractor’s team got Covid and they all had to quarantine for 10 days,” she said. "But we stayed with it and my patience got tested, and now we are at the finish line. I am so happy with how it has all come together. To see in reality the image I first had in my mind has been amazing.”
Wolf’s mother, Karen Wolf, has encouraged her daughter to move back to Geneseo so they could open a shop together. Her mom wanted to bake, while Kelly did the planning.
”My mom used to bake cakes as a hobby,” Wolf said. “She has so many amazing recipes and I want to showcase them all. She is so talented at decorating cakes too, and she has been teaching me how to make show-stopping cakes. Needless to say, she was thrilled when I told her my plan and that part of her wish was coming true.”