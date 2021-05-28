Caffeine & Carbs, a new coffee shop, opens in Geneseo

The name came out "of nowhere" she said.

"I was sitting on my couch at home and thought ‘wow, there are going to be a lot of caffeine and carb options, should I add something healthy’? I loved the idea of leaving it just caffeine & carb options and the name stuck.”

It took longer to get ready to open.

“I have never done any construction work before, even at my house. The process and timing has been a learning experience for me. Also, Covid has played a part. Materials are more difficult to come by and take more time to get.”

“During the bid process, in the beginning, someone on my contractor’s team got Covid and they all had to quarantine for 10 days,” she said. "But we stayed with it and my patience got tested, and now we are at the finish line. I am so happy with how it has all come together. To see in reality the image I first had in my mind has been amazing.”

Wolf’s mother, Karen Wolf, has encouraged her daughter to move back to Geneseo so they could open a shop together. Her mom wanted to bake, while Kelly did the planning.