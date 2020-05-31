Cambridge area stores prepare initial opening

CAMBRIDGE — As many established businesses begin to reopen and reestablish themselves in Illinois, two new shops opened Friday, May 29, in the Cambridge area: Excelsior Studio and Galleria and Fira du Boutique.
Excelsior Studio and Galleria was supposed to open to the public in April, but that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The studio features 32 artists and includes stained glass, books, music, crafts, soaps, lanterns, magnets, jewelry, garden art and all natural gels. More artists will come in June.
Melody Sloat and her husband, Jacob, bought the property last May. She said some people thought they were crazy and that the property should have been torn down because it was in such bad shape.
“We were literally out here working every single day — Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving,” she said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
She said they knew it was a former one-room schoolhouse, and that's what they took the name Excelsior from. They had had their own remodeling business, and a friend, Marilyn Nelson, of the former quilt shop in Bishop Hill, told them the building was actually two former schoolhouses that in the 1940s had been merged together — Excelsior with the former Mount Pleasant outside Bishop Hill.
“It was like a bonus. We got two historical buildings,” Sloat said. “It's a beautiful space. I nicknamed it an art oasis in the middle of a cornfield.”
Regular hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. However, Sloat said she will open during the week by appointment, 309-945-7585. The galleria is located south of Cambridge at 13013 N. 700th Avenue, Cambridge, at the intersection of Rt. 82 South and 700th Avenue.
“I know some people are not ready to be out, so I am more than willing to be open during the week by appointment,” Sloat said.
Fira du Boutique had been slated for a mid-March opening, but the coronavirus put that off. The store features women's clothing in longer-length, looser-fit styles.
“I never got to open,” owner Lynn Willis said. “I didn't qualify for any financial assistance. I wasn't in business long enough or didn't have any employees.”
Willis' grandparents were Swedish and grew up in the Bishop Hill-Galva area. The name “Fira du” means “celebrate you” in Swedish.
“I'm ready to open,” she said. “I have precautions in place, and I even took some extra precautions that weren't necessary.”
She said she had a table set up with wet wipes, spray and hand disinfectant, and she uses a handheld UV light to go over the clothes to kill germs after people have tried them on.
Willis buys in small batches from 10 to 15 suppliers. Right now she has a jewelry consignor, and she's planning to add more, as well as health and beauty products.
“Almost all my merchandise is from a woman-based business and made in the USA,” she said. “I always wanted my own business. I've been in retail my whole working life. I lived in Bentonville, Arkansas — the home of Walmart — for about 12 years and then came back to Galva.”
She said she closed on the building at 115 N. Prospect in Cambridge on Dec. 30, 2019, and remodeled it herself with the help of her son, Nicholas.
“It was definitely a labor of love,” she noted.
Fira du's hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. If people want to meet privately, they can call to make an appointment during off hours at 309-937-1150. The website is FiraduBoutique.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.