Cambridge area stores prepare initial opening

CAMBRIDGE — As many established businesses begin to reopen and reestablish themselves in Illinois, two new shops opened Friday, May 29, in the Cambridge area: Excelsior Studio and Galleria and Fira du Boutique.

Excelsior Studio and Galleria was supposed to open to the public in April, but that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio features 32 artists and includes stained glass, books, music, crafts, soaps, lanterns, magnets, jewelry, garden art and all natural gels. More artists will come in June.

Melody Sloat and her husband, Jacob, bought the property last May. She said some people thought they were crazy and that the property should have been torn down because it was in such bad shape.

“We were literally out here working every single day — Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving,” she said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

She said they knew it was a former one-room schoolhouse, and that's what they took the name Excelsior from. They had had their own remodeling business, and a friend, Marilyn Nelson, of the former quilt shop in Bishop Hill, told them the building was actually two former schoolhouses that in the 1940s had been merged together — Excelsior with the former Mount Pleasant outside Bishop Hill.