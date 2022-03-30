Cambridge bakery is going to the dogs

CAMBRIDGE — Amy Hofmann and her five daughters have a mission in opening 5 Daughters Barkery in Cambridge.

The shop, now open at 132 West Center St., Cambridge, caters to dogs.

“Our mission is simply to live our best lives with our four-legged babies being a priority," Hofmann said.

The business name honors her daughters “because my life is my daughters. All five of them love dogs and we love being a part of all of the dog lovers in the area.”

The business offers healthy snacks, treats and baked goods for pets, as well as birthday cakes, adoption cakes and specialty cakes — all for consumption by dogs — by special order.

”We have our own 5 Daughters Barkery handmade items, and we also will carry a number of different lines, including several different vendors. We will have a variety of ‘chewies,’ and all of our ‘raws’ are bleach free.”

There's also a gift area with pet clothes, leashes, toys, bows and dog-loving signs for the home.

“The heart of this adventure is to spread awareness," Hofmann said. "A number of dogs unfortunately don’t get the love they deserve. We plan on being a part of the Cambridge community and surrounding areas to raise funds for different local animal shelters.”

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, find them on Facebook as 5daughtersbarkery or call 309-507-0225.

