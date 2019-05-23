Despite being several weeks away from its grand opening, the Davenport Portillo's is open for business.
A worker just inside the restaurant said Thursday the location is having a "soft opening," and anyone can take advantage. The presence of more than a dozen customers suggested word is spreading.
Restaurants frequently host soft openings to familiarize their staff with the business and to work out any kinks.
It was not clear Thursday whether the restaurant at 2741 E. 53rd St. (across from Costco) will hold regular hours and a full menu until the grand opening. The company spokesman was not immediately available to clarify.
The Chicago-based chain will host its grand opening of the first Iowa Portillo's at 10:30 a.m. on June 13.
The chain was founded as a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois, by Dick Portillo in 1963. The Davenport restaurant will be the company's 60th location.