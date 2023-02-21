Car-X is expanding its reach in the Quad-Cities region.

Auto repair and maintenance company Monro is the parent company of Car-X and has acquired five stores in the area. The deal was closed on Feb. 19, according to a news release.

The acquisition includes two QC Auto Service stores in Bettendorf and one each in Davenport and Moline, as well as Muscatine Tire & Auto Center in Muscatine. The five stores will be dual branded, adding Car-X Tire & Auto to their current identity. Approximately 30 employees are to join Monro through the acquisition.

“We are thrilled to add QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center to the Car-X brand,” said Mike Broderick, Monro President and CEO. “They have provided great service to their communities for more than 40 years, and we will continue that commitment. We welcome their associates to the Monro team and look forward to serving their guests. The acquisition strengthens our current Car-X Tire & Auto presence in the Quad-Cities and the surrounding area.”

The purchase increases Monro’s service locations to 1,303 company-owned stores across the United States, affirming its position as the second-largest tire and automotive service company in the United States.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for our family to sell our business, but it was the right time,” said Dan Elias, owner and manager of QC Auto Service. “We knew that we could trust Monro to continue serving our valued customers and our employees.”