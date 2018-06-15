So far, Shirley Emmert hates 2018. In the past six months, she has developed heart and breathing problems, had her second cancer scare, and most recently, her husband lost his health insurance.
To top it off, the couple had just purchased a new home — all while Jerry Emmert grapples to find a insurance plan to cover his wife’s growing medical bills.
“We never expected this — let’s put it that way. It’s a hell of a time to lose your insurance, isn’t it?” said Jerry Emmert, 74. “I wouldn’t have bought this house if I knew I was going to lose my insurance. It’s been one mess after another.”
In February, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Case New Holland, or CNH, retirees will no longer receive their former health insurance, arguing the benefits were tied to an expired collective bargaining agreement and did not cover retired workers for life. The high court ruling came after 14 years of litigation, including four summary judgment rulings and three appeals.
“The Supreme Court’s decision provides much-needed clarity to companies and retirees about whether health care benefits continue after the collective bargaining agreement expires,” Bobby Burchfield, an attorney representing CNH, said. “Labor negotiators on both sides of the table will now be able to write their contracts with greater confidence that their agreements will be honored.”
According to CNH Spokeswoman Catherine Morgenstern, in April, the company decided to modify, not eliminate, the benefits and cost structure. In September, class members will begin to pay into a new insurance plan, more consistent with current retiree benefits.
The ruling was a shock to Jerry Emmert, who didn’t know the case was in court until he saw a news story about it. He began working at the now-closed East Moline plant in 1972 and claimed CNH officials guaranteed medical benefits for the rest of his life.
“We’ve had pretty good insurance. It was free; they covered everything. But it won’t be now,” he said. “The court said [in its ruling] we weren’t invested, but what do they mean by ‘invested?’ My 30 years with the company doesn’t mean I was invested? There were other jobs. I could have moved elsewhere. But I had good insurance, so why would I?”
Jerry Emmert is one of the 4,000 class members who retired after 1994. According to Morgenstern, up to 700 class members retired from the East Moline plant.
Those retirees agreed to a 1998 collective bargaining agreement, which provided a group benefit plan to certain employees retiring under the pension plan. The agreement expired in 2004, but did not include a clause explaining health care benefits would also be terminated, according to court documents. The retirees sued, arguing the benefits were vested for life.
District court and Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the retirees, ruling the collective bargaining agreement was silent on whether medical benefits were promised for life. The Supreme Court vacated the appellate court decision.
“When we retired, we were told this was a lifetime benefit; that this was going to last us forever,” said Richard Sanders, president of the retirees chapter of the former UAW Local 1304. “It’s devastating to our union members. It’s just mind blowing that the Supreme Court would rule against this. The appellate court ruled in our favor. The lower court ruled in our favor. We never even had a chance to argue in front of the Supreme Court.”
Law professor Patrick Bauer, with the University of Iowa, said this is the second time in three years the Supreme Court has addressed union retiree benefits, which is significant. In the court’s 2015 decision in M&G Polymers USA, LLC v. Tackett, the justices rejected the “Yard-Man Rule” that courts could infer retiree health care benefits are vested for life because they were tied to pension benefits.
Burchfield and CNH representatives said they were pleased to receive clarity regarding labor negotiations. But for union workers, and Bauer, the unanimous and prompt ruling sends a signal.
“Certainly, just as a citizen, it seems that workers’ rights have been cut back again, again and again,” Bauer said. “That seems to be the pattern.”
Sanders, who retired from CNH when the East Moline plant closed in 2004, said he has yet to learn about the new insurance premium options, but estimates a monthly increase of $100 to $500.
“My concern is we’ve never had to deal with this,” Sanders said. “Eighty percent of Medicare-eligible retirees go through this every year, but we never had to. This is going to be a challenge for them.”
He hopes to recruit volunteers to help retirees navigate insurance plans.
For retirees not eligible for Medicare, Morgenstern said the modified benefits plan will include medical and prescription drug coverage. Medicare-eligible retirees will rely primarily on Medicare coverage and must enroll in Medicare Part D for prescription drug coverage. Class members must enroll in the modified benefits plan before July 20, and the previous benefit plan will end Aug. 31.
A lack of time, options and knowledge has left Jerry Emmert feeling mostly powerless, plus “tired of getting screwed over.”
His wife, Shirley Emmert, continues to use a breathing tube and travel to University Hospitals in Iowa City for appointments and tests. She hopes for a less eventful end to 2018.
“I just want to be around long enough to see my great-grandchildren grow up,” she said. "I just feel lost."