It’s not surprising when students in college are dirt poor. By the time I reached senior year, just hearing the words “ramen noodles” was vomit-inducing — mostly because, man, that joke gets old.
With tuition, fees and the cost of living rising, it feels like there’s a lot working against students. And it’s even more difficult because college is the first time most young adults have been out on their own, responsible for paying for each meal, housing and regular living expenses. I watched several students have their college careers paid for by family members. But the rest of us were left working jobs between classes to scrape by on sad, convenience store meals for four years.
There wasn’t anything we could do about the seemingly impossible-to-afford tuition payments. So we complained about being broke, like, a lot. And yes, we ate ramen noodles, a lot. The cliche lives on.
What I, and those students around me, didn’t do, was seek out help. We didn’t talk to financial advisers or experts to figure out how to afford college and not sacrifice our health. And, at least in my situation, no financial classes were offered to explain how to manage money on your own for the first time — or even more importantly, how to manage money after you walk away from college with thousands of dollars in debt.
Young adults' lack of financial education confused me then and it confuses me now. And it’s the topic of a new study by University of Illinois graduate student Gaurav Sinha, who, like me, sat in college classes perplexed by students’ attitudes toward money.
Sinha, along with co-authors and social work professors Kevin Tan and Min Zhan, studied the financial habits and behaviors of 3,050 “emerging adults,” or those between 18 and 24. And they found nearly one-third of the young adults were financially unstable, or “precarious,” because they had poor financial literacy and lacked money management skills and income stability.
With institutional financial education largely lacking in the U.S., Sinha told me over the phone Thursday that he wasn’t all that surprised by the results. He's noticed most people don't have a great response to the question, "how do you manage your money?" He said most people pass the buck to a parent or significant other.
Because of this, he's made it a goal of his career to study the correlation between education and financial security. And he knew studies regarding young people's financial stability were lacking.
The researchers divided the adults into four groups: financially precarious, at risk, striving or stable. Around 36 percent were deemed "at risk" because they experienced a significant, unexpected drop in income during the prior year. They had no savings to pay living expenses for three months if needed, and lacked the resources to come up with $2,000 for an emergency.
About 32 percent were categorized as "financially precarious," with the poorest financial literacy, lacking access to mainstream financial institutions. They were also frequent users of alternative financial services, he said, which tend to charge high interest rates and fees.
And most shocking, only 22 percent of the young adults were deemed financially stable, he said. They were better at planning and managing money, and had savings. They were also more likely to be employed or college-educated white males.
The sample didn't just study college students, he said, but it looked at that prime age where most people set out on their own for the first time. And what stood out among all groups was a lack of financial socialization, or how much formal or informal learning about money someone has had.
Even people deemed to be financially stable were "only moderately confident about their financial literacy," Sinha said, reminding me of my college-educated friends who can still barely afford rent.
"It is concerning that many young people are entering adulthood without adequate financial capabilities to ensure their future well-being and that of their children," he said.
Sinha said his study is just the first step in tackling the issue of young adults' financial security. He's advocating for customized financial programs, that focus on what college students and young adults want to learn, rather than forcing them to learn basic, outdated habits, like balancing a checkbook. He said institutions should evaluate the needs of students and create programs accordingly.
Sinha hopes his study will spark interest in young people becoming financial role models for the next generation. Maybe, it'll help people realize being broke in college is more than just a joke about chicken-flavored, sodium-filled noodles.
Sinha's study was accepted for publication in the journal Children and Youth Services Review, according to the University of Illinois.