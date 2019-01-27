No matter how old you are, if you're earning an income, it's time to start saving for retirement, said Mark Tholl, a certified financial planner.
For many of us, saving begins with an employer's retirement plan, usually a 401(k). But for those without that option, or looking to have more control over retirement saving, an Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, could be the right place to start.
IRA accounts allow you to take advantage of tax breaks and purchase investments, such as mutual funds and stocks. The two main types are the traditional IRA and Roth IRA, and both have their pros and cons, Tholl said.
Here is his advice on choosing the right account for you.
Understanding the IRA
Anyone with earned income, or who has a spouse with earned income, may have an option to open and contribute to an IRA, Tholl said. Contributions to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA are subject to income threshold limitations.
Both the traditional IRA and Roth IRA allow you to contribute the same amount of money each year. For the 2019 tax year, the IRS has increased the contribution limit to $6,000 for younger individuals and allows an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution to individuals age 50 and older.
Tholl said the biggest difference between the traditional and Roth IRAs are the tax treatment of contributions and earnings.
The money you deposit in a traditional IRA is immediately tax deductible. Earnings accumulate on a tax-deferred basis, but individuals must pay income tax when withdrawing money.
On the other hand, with a Roth IRA, earnings accumulate tax-free and you withdraw the money tax-free in retirement. You can’t deduct your contribution into a Roth IRA.
"An analogy I'll use when thinking about the Roth versus traditional IRA: It's kind of like the seed and the harvest," Tholl said. "What do you want to pay taxes on? If you choose to use the Roth, you're giving up tax savings on the seed. But when you harvest 30 years later, it's all yours tax-free. The traditional IRA is doing just the opposite. You're getting tax savings on the little seed and then pay taxes on the harvest."
Traditional IRA
Traditional IRA contributions are available to most individuals, but contributions are phased out at certain income levels.
Roth IRAs also have income thresholds determining who can make qualified contributions.
Tholl said a traditional IRA may be the right choice for someone looking to have contributions deducted from their taxable income during the current year. The main advantage of the traditional IRA is the upfront tax break.
The traditional IRA does have specifications when it comes to withdrawals. Individuals must be at least 59½ years old or meet specific requirements to withdraw money without paying a penalty.
Roth IRA
If you're willing to wait for your tax break, the Roth IRA may be the best option, especially for younger savers, Tholl said.
Another benefit, he said, is Roth contributions can be withdrawn tax-free and penalty free at any time.
"I think people who would benefit the most from the Roth IRA are younger people who are still in a fairly low income tax bracket," he said. "Just because you've got so long for those dollars to grow on a tax-free basis."
The Roth also has no minimum distribution rules, meaning your savings can grow tax-free as long as you want. Traditional IRAs require you to start taking required minimum distributions at age 70½, Tholl said.
There are several other differences between traditional IRA and Roth IRA accounts, Tholl said. To find out more about what might be best for you, visit the IRS website or use this online calculator to see how your investments may grow with either type of account.