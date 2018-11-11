With the holiday spending season upon us, it's probably a good time to check up on your budget.
Before Thanksgiving dinner turns into a mad rush to buy discount TVs, early November is a time to take a step back, re-calibrate and plan for the spending-heavy months to come.
This past summer, I met with Ron and Meg Knapper, with Knapper Financial Coaching in Davenport, to set a budget they said would probably flop. That's because budgeting — especially strictly budgeting for the first time — takes some trial and error. And I've experienced plenty of that.
Emergency expenses, debt repayments and a whole list of other expenditures can make sticking to a budget seem impossible. But, according to the Knappers, by around the third month's attempt, you might start figuring it out.
Once you realize how much money you can comfortably plan for each expense, how much to save and how much to put toward debt repayments, budgeting gets a little bit easier. But to make sure you don't slip back into old unnecessary spending habits — and to better plan for additional spending for the holidays — here are some questions to ask to give your budget a check-up.
Is your budget realistic?
According to the Knappers, "a budget is not about what you wish you were spending, but what is realistic for you and your family."
"If you are earning $20,000 a year, your food budget is going to be very different from someone making $80,000," they advised.
After tracking income and spending for a few months, it becomes easier to figure out a realistic budget. I've gone through trials thinking I can spend less than I realistically can each month, or on the other hand, have set aside too much money for unnecessary items.
The Knappers suggest tracking spending to see if your budget "is a budget or a work of fiction."
Many people keep a rough budget, but it's important to make sure expenses are in line with it.
Are you being honest?
It's also helpful to step back and consider if you've been honest in budgeting and tracking your expenses.
Each and every dollar coming in and going out should be accounted for, according to financial advisers.
If you are budgeting income from your main job but have a side hustle and consider that free money, you are not fully in charge of your finances, the Knappers said.
Do you have a financial buffer?
Budgeting also means maintaining an emergency fund and savings accounts.
Think about about what you are capable of doing if an emergency happens. Can you afford a flat tire or a trip to the emergency room? Financial planners advise saving up three to six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund.
To start, try by saving $1,000 for emergencies.
Positive unexpected events also can affect your budget, such as receiving extra money without budgeting for it. It's important to have a plan for where extra income should go, whether it's toward debt repayment, retirement or other investments.
Why has your budget failed?
If you've struggled to stick to your budget, now's the time to consider why. Similar to a diet or exercise routine, budgeting requires motivation and some self control.
To better keep to a budget, try setting small, achievable financial goals, such as paying down some extra money on a credit card each bill month, or tackling your smallest loan repayment.
Also consider automating necessary expenses to keep track of certain expenditures each month. Several apps and online tools can help you log each dollar that comes in or out in a matter of seconds.