I never saw the opportunity in school to ask about money. I barely wanted to raise my hand in general, let alone bring up a random topic that seemingly all adults easily understood.
Since I started tackling my financial security and working with several financial advisers, I've been making up for some lost time. And what I've thought were the most simple money questions I could ask, have turned out to be pretty common among people of all ages, according to Marty Kurtz, the founder of the Planning Center in the Quad-Cities.
He's been in the business for 35 years and founded the Planning Center in 1988 to create a safe environment for people to talk about money. The idea stemmed from his own childhood, watching how difficult it was for his parents to discuss money and manage their finances.
"People talk about money, but they don't talk about their own money," he said. "Financial literacy has been a real issue ever since it became a buzzword."
Social taboos and a lack of financial education has caused a lot of us to wing it when it comes to money. And Kurtz pointed out money is changing all the time. It's getting faster as technology does. Credit cards have paved the way for PayPal and Apple Pay. If I don't get caught up now, maybe I never will.
So, here are three basic questions about money that I've been too afraid to ask, but have helped me understand better understand my finances.
Am I normal?
Kurtz said the main question he's heard from clients over the years is, "Am I normal?"
He said people often come in comparing themselves to others, wondering, "How do they afford that or live that lifestyle?"
Am I the only one who doesn't understand financial jargon? Am I the only one struggling to afford bills because of debt repayments? Am I the only one who can't afford a brand new car?
But Kurtz offered some comfort.
"Nobody's normal," he said. "Comparing yourself to someone else without an awful lot of facts is really dangerous. That's why it's important to not pattern yourself after someone else. Don't think 'well they bought that, so I can buy that.' Maybe they're in debt, maybe they have a different income. Everybody has their own story."
Can I afford this?
Tackling my finances has largely been a practice of self-control. Rather than rushing to go shopping on pay day, I've tried to step back and think about what I need and can really afford.
But our consumerist society is filled with temptation. And I still find myself Googling new cars and shoes and an infinite list of other products I'd love to buy and treat myself.
I've learned from financial advisers that one of the right questions to ask is, "Can I afford this if I were to pay with cash?" And, that's cash leftover after paying bills, setting aside savings and putting extra money toward debt repayment.
For bigger purchases, Kurtz said to remember "borrowing money is borrowing against your future earnings," which is not how I've been taught to think about debt.
He also said to think about how long the item you purchase will last, to determine if it's worth taking out a loan.
"If you're going to buy a car, and you're going to finance it for six or seven years, is the car going to last that long?" he said. "Can you afford to get it paid for before you have to buy another one?"
Should I talk to a professional?
It's easy to search online for money advice. But I've learned it's hard to read generalizations about money online and apply them to your personal situation.
Whether it's a financial adviser or a family member, Kurtz said it's important to have a "third party to talk with about money and life."
"You need a trusted somebody you can relate to and you can share things with and they can give you feedback," he said. "Some people will grow past that and need to rely on a CFP or CPA — someone who is credentialed in that area and can help move you forward."
Especially during big life events, like divorce or buying a home, talking to a professional could come in handy. But it will take some homework to find the right adviser.
Ask a lot of questions, including about the pay structure. Fee-only advisers don't get paid commissions for the products they sell, for example. There are also several apps and online tools that can connect consumers with financial advisers.