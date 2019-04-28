A Moline firm is introducing new financial planning technology in the Quad-City area.
Earlier this month, United Capital Financial Advisers acquired Moline-based Irongate International. Under the partnership, Managing Director Anthony Carpita said the firm is now equipped with resources and technology focused on behavioral economics.
Essentially, the firm's financial advisers will focus on your behavior, lifestyle and habits to help you make money decisions and plan for the future.
"It's really cutting edge," Carpita said. "If you go back 10 or 15 years, the talk was about making sure your portfolio was diversified and really about financial planning. Now, it's really looking more at behavioral finance. Money is just the fuel for living the life you want. Living richly means something different for everyone. So, it's more about life management."
In recent years, larger firms across the country, including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, have been moving toward a more goal-focused and holistic approach to financial planning, as behavioral science has a growing influence on finance, according to a Forbes report.
"If anyone has a life event or they're coming into retirement, it's important to make sure they're taking this entire-picture approach and building a plan," Carpita said. "It's making sure we're looking at investments, planning for the future, and then undergoing constant monitoring."
He said more firms are looking at the whole picture of consumers' lives and future goals. And, United Capital is using online platforms and interactive tools to do so.
The interactive tools, available on a desktop or smartphone, are focused on helping consumers articulate their money goals and priorities, he said. One platform, called MoneyMind, is aimed at analyzing your money habits to help you learn how to better manage your finances, he said.
Another tool can be used to help consumers work through personal relationships and how they relate to money. Consumers are asked to use the online platform to start conversations with loved ones about finances.
Carpita said the new resources are supposed to make financial planning a more hands-on, interactive activity.
"Clients are setting goals and then can monitor their goals at all times," he said. "In the past, financial plans would be around 60 pages and then sit in a three-ring binder. But this is very interactive and seems to be the way of the future."