For those who don't mind risking an elbow in the face or waiting outside in late November temperatures, Black Friday shopping is one of the most popular ways to save money on holiday gifts.
But, it's the following day, when customers are able to casually cross items of their shopping lists while giving back to the local economy.
Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's hard not to gain some shopping fatigue after Thanksgiving. But, Small Business Saturday is worth crawling out of bed for, with locally-owned businesses offering deals and showing off what the Quad-Cities has to offer.
Founded in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday is aimed at spotlighting local businesses and boosting sales and jobs in local economies. While Small Business Saturday deals are usually not as widely advertised as those on Black Friday, several businesses and restaurants are promoting bargains on social media and in-person.
American Express offers an online map to find participating businesses. And here are some of the Quad-City areas to check out on Nov. 24.
'That Dam Shopping Trip'
The shop-hop style event, That Dam Shopping Trip, includes 12 businesses from Rock Island and Davenport -- both sides of the dam -- offering sales, refreshments and prizes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.
Organizer Skeleton Key Art and Antiques is joined by The ARTery, Vintage Varieties, Celebrate QC, Splash, Wild Cherry Spoon Co. and Tastebuds in Rock Island. On the Iowa side, Abernathy's, Chocolate Manor, Crafted QC, SiS International Shop and the Bucktown Center for the Arts are participating.
Along with special promotions, each of the 12 stores have donated a $100 gift certificate. One shopper who turns in a completed stamp card will walk away with $1,200 in gift certificates, according to a news release.
Because of the event's popularity in the past few years, the event has also been extended to add deals on Black Friday.
For more information, visit That Dam Shopping Trip's Facebook page.
Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village, which covers the Main Street area and includes St. Ambrose University and Palmer College, always offers discounts during Small Business Saturday.
On the day, the village will give away 100 #ShopSmall canvas bags filled with information and discounts to Hilltop businesses. Each bag will contain a $5 gift certificate to use at participating businesses.
Stay tuned to the Hilltop's Facebook page as more deals are announced, and consider checking out new and expanded businesses, such as Brewed Book and Zeke's Island Cafe.
Village of East Davenport
Several restaurants throughout the Village of East Davenport will offer specials, too.
The Village is one of the top places to find chocolate, wine, handmade gifts and even gifts for pets.
More information will be announced on the website.
Shoppers can also check out deals and businesses in downtown Moline, East Moline, LeClaire, Bettendorf and elsewhere.