"Investment" is one of those words that makes me want to take a long nap — mostly because it seems way too overwhelming to tackle for someone just figuring out how to responsibly manage money.
Like many of my generation, I watched my family and friends struggle as the financial crisis unfolded. And that's partly why I — and nearly one in three millennials, according to a Bankrate study — find comfort in keeping cash and savings accounts, rather than taking a risk with money.
But as I learn more about financial security and the benefits of investing in the stock market, I talked with Financial Planner Brian Ramsay, of Ameriprise in Davenport, to figure out how and when to start investing.
Is it the right time?
Ramsay recommends people think about investment after they have secure, adequate cash reserves. That includes maintaining an emergency fund with several months' worth of expenses, so you're not "forced to sell investments to handle unexpected expenses."
Local financial advisers suggest you have a handle on monthly expenses, including debt. It's important to pay off the highest interest debt, such as credit card debt, before investing that money elsewhere.
But many young people are already investing in their futures, perhaps without realizing it. Putting money toward a retirement account, taking advantage of employer retirement benefits, or setting up a 401k or Roth IRA are easy ways to start investing.
Figure out your goals
If you decide you have the means to start investing further, Ramsay said the first step is determining what your goals are, or the reason you are investing.
If you have short-term goals, such as saving to start a business or putting a down payment on a house in a couple of years, he said putting that money in the stock market is likely not the best choice.
"The biggest thing is making sure your investment risk matches your time horizon. So if you're just starting to invest for your child's future college expenses, you can be aggressive. If you're more than 10 years from retirement, you can be aggressive," he said. "But for those short term goals, which are goals within two years, you might have to be more conservative."
When you're ready for more
People who have more income to invest can start by considering opening a Roth IRA or a taxable brokerage account. Several online brokerage accounts are available with a little minimum balance required, according to Forbes.
And there are several advantages to working with a financial adviser. Ramsay said professionals can help talk through different market environments, help you understand your investment risk and personalize an investment plan. The biggest reason to use an adviser is if you don't have the time or desire to manage your investments.
Either way, it's important to have a diversified portfolio and not "put all of your eggs in one basket." That means investing in different areas that will react to market changes in different ways.
When you're first starting to consider investing, Ramsay said to keep it simple and use an index fund, or a group of stocks that track a certain index, like the S&P 500. This would be an easy way to diversify your portfolio at a lower cost. If you feel you want to try individual stocks, he suggested investing in companies you are familiar with and like what they do.
Other tips:
• Whether investing on your own or working with an adviser, you should understand the fees involved. Ramsay said an investor should understand how much an investment costs, and make sure the fees are transparent, so they know how much they're paying with each investment.
• Don't invest based on emotions. Several studies show how emotions play a big role in investing. Ramsay said investors should not make quick decisions after they see a negative news story or something changes in the political climate. Forbes has advice on how to avoid the emotional cost of investing.
• Whether you use a financial advisor or online tool, there's plenty of help out there to get started and keep your investments on track.