Sometimes it feels like I have to rewire my brain before I can talk about money. And apparently I'm not the only woman who struggles to openly discuss her finances.
Talking to financial advisers around the Quad-Cities has helped me feel less alone when it comes to my fear of discussing money. They've assured me it's hard for everyone, especially for those of us who never had financial classes in school or haven't had a mentor to guide us through money decisions.
Merrill Lynch studied this issue last year and found even though women are nearly equally confident as men in tackling financial tasks, we're far more skittish when it comes to talking about it. The study showed 61 percent of female respondents would rather talk about their own death than money, and 45 percent of women said they don't have a financial role model.
Senior Financial Planner Amber Miller with the Planning Center, which has a Moline office, said the younger generation has been more open to talking about money — and in her experience, that's been equal among all genders. But the stigma of discussing something as personal as money still exists.
"That's a barrier we're trying to break down," she said. "People don't want to talk about sex, politics or money. I can't do anything about sex and the politics, but I can help you break down the barriers to have conversations about money, one couple or individual at a time."
Traditionally, Miller said when she's worked with older heterosexual couples, the female has been responsible for regular budgeting and spending, but hasn't been as involved when it comes to investing and saving. That's also shown in the Merrill Lynch study, which showed only half of women are confident in investing, around 16 percent less than men.
And this has some pretty major consequences, Miller said. Women face a significant pay gap — in Iowa earning 77 percent of what males make, a number that drops quite a bit lower depending on a woman's race.
That wage gap will follow us, as studies have shown it takes women longer to pay off loans. Over the course of a career, some women could be missing out on upwards of $1 million compared to male counterparts. And as women, on average, live longer, that also means women usually have less saved for retirement — coupled with typically higher health care costs.
Because women have historically not been invited to the table when it comes to money discussions, especially related to investing, it's clear there's quite a bit working against us, Miller said. But, she has hope.
Financial planning and the world of investing is increasingly less male dominated. Women are working to chip away at the pay gap. And in her experience, more women are seeking out financial help on their own.
"As I'm starting to work with younger clients, it's both individuals in the couple coming into the meeting," she said. "They're both asking good questions and both want to be helped. I'm trying to create some of that new opportunity for women to come in the door and say, 'well, I want to learn about finances too. I didn't see my mom in investment meetings, but I want to be there.' It's about creating a come-as-you-are space."
Miller encourages all women, as well as other historically underrepresented groups, to start taking control of their financial future. Here are a few of her tips:
Find a cheerleader: She emphasized the importance of working with a financial adviser, coach, family member or friend to curate a safe space to talk about money.
Think about investing now: As women, on average, live longer than men, she said it's important to work on investing and saving right away.
Trust your gut: Miller advised women to "trust their guts" when it comes to talking about money, being informed about data protection, scams and other suspicious money advice.
Don't be afraid to ask questions: Miller said her most important piece of advice is for women to not be afraid to ask questions. Financial planning is scary when you're starting out, she said, but professionals are available to help.