Cedar Rapids medical marijuana maker will sell legal pot in Illinois

MedPharm Iowa, the state’s first medical marijuana manufacturer, has not considered applying for an Illinois license, in part, because its money is tied up in the Des Moines operation, General Manager Lucas Nelson said.

MedPharm, owned by Kemin Industries, spent more than $10 million in 2018 rehabbing 15,000 square feet in an old warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility to cultivate, grow and dry medical marijuana and manufacture products that started to be sold Dec. 1, 2018, in Iowa.

“Even if we wanted to, until this program takes off, this is the way we will be able to grow or expand,” Nelson said. “While I think we’d have a lot to offer a market like Illinois, not from a recreational standpoint, but with medicinal products, the small scope of this (Iowa) program isn’t going to lend itself to that.”

The non-refundable application fee for an early approval cultivation license in Illinois is $100,000, and an approved business must pay 5% of total sales, not less than $250,000, to the state. The fee to apply for an early approval dispensing license in Illinois is $30,000 and these stores must pay 3% of total sales to the state.

Some operate in both marijuana markets