Census outreach ‘incredibly stymied’ by COVID-19 pandemic

“We're encouraging parents to do videos about how they and the kids are doing the census and just post them on Facebook somewhere – encouraging people to try to do things together without being together,” she said.

Alvarez said the census office is also partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to “engage the business community to promote the 2020 census.”

That includes marketing and media campaigns as well as working with essential businesses that are open during the pandemic, such as grocery stores in hard-to-count neighborhoods, to distribute posters and canvas tote bags and potentially launch advertising campaigns.

DCEO is also looking at ways target materials to gig workers and work with chambers of commerce to designate a day for workers to take 10 minutes off to complete the census once pandemic restrictions are loosened.

“I would say this is where creativity is really taking flight amongst certain organizations, and encouraging other organizations to think about doing their work differently,” Banerji said. “And because we do have more months added to self-response, it's an opportunity to think about more of these concerted outreach efforts, but I will tell you that it's an incredible challenge.”

Undercount