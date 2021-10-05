Central Scott Telephone acquires Kuhl AirNet

ELDRIDGE — Central Scott Telephone Company has announced the acquisition of Kuhl AirNET. As a result of merging its efforts with Kuhl AirNet, Central Scott will be able to accelerate its existing CBRS fixed wireless Internet plans to portions of the rural areas throughout and surrounding its exchange.
Central Scott provides broadband data, video and voice communications to Eldridge/Park View, Long Grove, McCausland, Dixon and Donahue, as well as Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.