 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Scott Telephone acquires Kuhl AirNet
0 Comments
topical alert

Central Scott Telephone acquires Kuhl AirNet

  • 0

 

ELDRIDGE — Central Scott Telephone Company has announced the acquisition of Kuhl AirNET. As a result of merging its efforts with Kuhl AirNet, Central Scott will be able to accelerate its existing CBRS fixed wireless Internet plans to portions of the rural areas throughout and surrounding its exchange.

Central Scott provides broadband data, video and voice communications to Eldridge/Park View, Long Grove, McCausland, Dixon and Donahue, as well as Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Menus get makeovers as alternatives to meat grow

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News