Chamber highlights benefit of Storm, River Bandits and Steamwheelers in Q-C

Using social media sweepstakes can lead to more engagement on those pages “because they’re leveraging that excitement to go to a Steamwheelers game with their business and getting more people to engage with it, so more people start to share that offer and it goes throughout the whole Quad-Cities area, where they never would have had a chance to reach those people if it wasn’t for that passion people have for their teams,” Bland said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Rothenberger, director of communications and game operations for the Storm, echoed Bland's observations.

“Sponsorships are huge, but sometimes it might be overlooked at how important it is for our seats to be filled,” he said, listing off season tickets, four- to six-person tables, or mini-suites, and a party area that can accommodate up to 250 people at Storm home games.

Jake Eikenberry, owner/operator of Freshii by the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, was among the crowd for Wednesday's event and said he enjoys networking at Chamber events. He is going to use season tickets to the upcoming Steamwheelers season for giveaways.

In a written message to those who attended Wednesday’s event, Rumler and Herrell reinforced the use of the local sports teams as a way to retain employees.