Chamber names Dr. LaDrina Wilson as interim CEO

The Quad Cities Chamber has named Dr. LaDrina Wilson as the interim CEO.

Wilson will take over for Dr. Mike Oberhaus, who was interim CEO following Paul Rumler's departure in February. The Chamber said Oberhaus was leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

Wilson is no stranger to the chamber, as she currently serves as the board chair and is the CEO of IMAN Consulting. Jorgenson Consulting is continuing to search for the next president and CEO for the chamber.

“The labor market is tight, and the search for the right person to lead the Quad Cities Chamber is continuing through the summer,” Wilson said in a news release. “The search committee is doing its due diligence to ensure that the person hired will best fit the needs of our unique QC region.”

