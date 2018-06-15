More regional tax support is needed for the Quad-City International Airport, according to Quad-Cities Chamber president/CEO Paul Rumler.
Currently property taxes from only seven Rock Island County townships support the Moline airport: Rock Island, South Rock Island, Moline, South Moline, Coal Valley, Hampton and Blackhawk (Milan).
"I would be supportive of looking at regionalizing that tax base to include not only all of Rock Island County, but all of our counties in our area, including Scott County," Rumler said. "And there might be others that might want to participate in that.
"I think at this point in time we have to consider all of our options to support our great asset that is our Quad-City International Airport," he said. "So as we’re competing against other communities, other regions, the airport is one of those assets that we need to have in a very thriving capacity.
“It’s a regional asset," he said. "I think we need to invest in that asset as a region."
According to Rumler, a thriving airport is important to the Quad-City business community. He said he hopes to meet with new airport executive director Ben Leischner about the facility's future funding needs.
"I do know that my members -- and the business community and the community at large -- are really interested in seeing a vibrant, active airport with connections that get them where they want to go for work or for leisure," Rumler said.
Leischner agrees that the airport is a regional asset, but he's taking a somewhat cautious approach to changing how it's funded. That change, he said, is a "building-block" process.
"There’s steps to be taken to move forward," he said. "Anytime you start talking any level of taxation, or change of that magnitude, it has to be very deliberate and really well thought out.
"I like the idea of it," Leischner said of regional tax support. "But I really think working for equity within the county would probably make the first logical step."