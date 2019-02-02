The Quad-City Times has launched a new weekly podcast series, Schooled in Business.
Hosted by Business reporter Sarah Ritter, the four-episode series explores the changing world of business and business schools. Learn how business schools are transforming Master of Business Administration, or MBA, programs to keep up with the demands of the new generation of entrepreneurs and executives.
New episodes of Schooled in Business are posted at qctimes.com each Monday.
In the first episode, launched on Jan. 21, hear from Melissa Pepper, president of Total Solutions in Davenport. She earned her MBA while continuing to work, run a women leadership organization and raise a family.
Also, learn how the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business is doing away with its full-time residential program and evolving its part-time and online offerings. The new push for a more flexible MBA program is aimed at helping entrepreneurs, such as Pepper, succeed while continuing to earn experience out in the field.
David Frasier, associate dean of MBA programs at Tippie, explains which MBA program may suit which executive.
In last week's episode, launched Jan. 28, hear how veteran Dan Kern earned his MBA to transition out of the military. Kern used his grad degree to propel his career, which eventually landed him a job as an operations training manager at Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport.
Also, learn who may benefit from earning an MBA. Russell Wright, MBA director at St. Ambrose University, explains MBA programs aren't for everybody. But for those looking to change fields, rise up in their careers or lead a company, MBA programs can be "necessary to get in the door or even get an interview," he said.
The series is sponsored by the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities.
This coming Monday, Feb. 4, Schooled in Business will tackle school rankings. Learn whether business school rankings are important when deciding which MBA program is the best fit.
Keep up with Schooled in Business and listen to the entire series at qctimes.com and SoundCloud.