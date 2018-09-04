Ripson Group, a Chicago-based pubic relations and marketing firm, is expanding by opening its second office in the Quad-Cities.
President Christopher Comes announced the expansion Tuesday in a news release, which also stated Ripson Group has rebranded and changed its name. Comes said the company, which got its start in a 12th floor West Loop Chicago home office 11 years ago, is poised to continue adding clients across the country.
"We look forward to extending our geographic reach beyond Chicago to a burgeoning Quad-Cities marketplace," Comes said in the release. "Our clients in the Midwest, West and East Coast appreciate our senior counsel in their respective industries. We believe our boutique agency, journalistic and hands-on approach will continue to generate amazing results for small and large businesses."
Ripson offers services such as media relations, video production, media buying, crisis communication, digital marketing, plus media measurement and analytics.
"Our strategic business platform is based on the ability to be phenomenal storytellers to a variety of stakeholders," CEO and founder Lisa Ripson said in the release. "With the convergence of media relations, video, social media and digital marketing, we lead clients through today's communications challenges from Chicago to Toronto, to Tampa Bay to Los Angeles."
In the announcement, Ripson Group also appointed Comes as president and partner. Comes, who has 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, will oversee strategic sales growth and consult clients in the retail, real estate, restaurant, sports, marketing and technology fields.
Comes joined Ripson in 2013 after serving as national public relations director of the Seattle-based Clearwire. Prior to that, he was the Midwest regional director for AT&T, overseeing the launch of the first Apple iPhone in 2007, according to the release.
He also helped oversee the construction of the AT&T Call Center in Davenport, Comes said in an interview.