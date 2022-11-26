Christmas tree lots are beginning to open in the Quad-Cities

Harper Clark is only 10 years old, but she has already secured her first job as a cashier.

On some of the coldest days of the year, she takes payments at her grandfather's Christmas tree farm, Up North Pines. Owner Kim Kappeler started planting trees in 1993 at 8319 Buffalo Avenue in Davenport. By 1998, he was ready to open to the public.

Going out as a family to cut down a tree was a tradition he always did with his own kids. After some thought, he decided to grow his own.

"As far as I'm concerned, that's the only way to have a tree," he said.

The family moved to the 40-acre property in 1992 and at one time, more than two-thirds of the land was covered in trees. In addition to the 9,000 Christmas trees he planted, Kappeler planted 6,000 hardwood trees, his other business.

After years of being in the business, Kappeler has decided to begin winding down the business. The last time trees were planted was 2017, and it can take anywhere from six to eight years before a tree is at its full height.

But, there's still hope for finding a tree. The Davenport Noon Optimist Club has been holding a tree lot for more than 60 years. Chairman Aaron Gunnare said the club ordered 427 trees this year with a goal of eventually purchasing 500.

The trees are shipped in from Michigan and are waiting for customers at Brady Street Stadium where they are priced individually. The lot will be open at 10 a.m. Friday and begin regular hours of 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, while supplies last.

Last year the club made $12,000 in profits, which it uses to fund local youth programs. This year the club was able to purchase a few more trees than last year, but Gunnare said he still thinks they will sell quickly.

"The last two years have been really hectic," he said. "But we're all about raising money and helping youth in whatever facet we can."

Gunnare said the charity tree lot was a staple for many families who have been coming for decades. At Up North Pines, Kappeler reflected that sentiment, saying after his granddaughters, his neighbors are always his first customers.

With the trees that do not make it to their full potential, his daughter Kara Clark makes wreathes. Her dad started the farm when she was 11, and now being a mom to three girls, sharing the tradition is something she looks forward to every year.

"I never liked the planting, I never liked the trimming but the selling and all the families coming out and them doing their family tradition and to be part of that is fun," she said. "Now that I have girls, they're doing it, and its part of their Christmas tradition."

Customers at the farm are given a saw and a rope and get to roam the property, picking out their favorite one. Employees then shake the tree to rid it of debris. They are $47 each and can be baled for an additional $3. The farm opened for its first customers on Black Friday and will stay open as long as there are trees to choose from.

"By the end of the season it looks like there's been a war out there," Kappeler said.

The biggest ones go first, and its not unusual to see a packed parking lot, Clark said. If supplies last, the farm will be open Dec. 3 and 4. Despite the chaos, Clark said its one of her favorite Christmas traditions.

Over at Brady Street Stadium, Gunnare agreed.

“Christmas is a big time of year, and to make 427 families Christmases a little better by putting that three in their house is a great thing," he said.