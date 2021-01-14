Christopher & Banks files Chapter 11, NorthPark and SouthPark mall stores to close

Christopher & Banks has filed for bankruptcy and more than 400 of its stores are closing, including units at NorthPark and SouthPark malls.

The womens clothing retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release. All of its stores will close, including 23 in Iowa, including NorthPark Mall in Davenport, and 23 in Illinois, including SouthPark Mall in Moline.

Hilco Merchant Resources will conduct the store closing sales.

Christopher & Banks first opened in 1956.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The closing stores feature an abundant assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. Customers will save on their favorite apparel for work, play and special occasions”, a spokesperson for Hilco Merchant Resources said in a news release.

Store fixtures are also being sold, but online sales will continue and discounts will not apply to online purchases.

According to Hilco Merchant Resources, the Iowa and Illinois stores to close are: