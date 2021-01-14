Christopher & Banks files Chapter 11, NorthPark and SouthPark mall stores to close

Christopher & Banks has filed for bankruptcy and more than 400 of its stores are closing, including units at NorthPark and SouthPark malls.
The womens clothing retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release. All of its stores will close, including 23 in Iowa, including NorthPark Mall in Davenport, and 23 in Illinois, including SouthPark Mall in Moline.
Hilco Merchant Resources will conduct the store closing sales.
Christopher & Banks first opened in 1956.
“The closing stores feature an abundant assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. Customers will save on their favorite apparel for work, play and special occasions”, a spokesperson for Hilco Merchant Resources said in a news release.
Store fixtures are also being sold, but online sales will continue and discounts will not apply to online purchases.
According to Hilco Merchant Resources, the Iowa and Illinois stores to close are:
- Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets of Des Moines 801 Bass Pro Dr NW, #415 Altoona IA 50009
- Christopher & Banks North Grand Mall 2801 Grand Avenue, #1090 Ames IA 50010
- Christopher & Banks Delaware Centre I 1802 SE Delaware Ave, Suite #109 Ankeny IA 50021
- Christopher & Banks Westgate Mall 515 North Adams, #223 Carroll IA 51401
- Christopher & Banks Lindale Mall 4444 First Avenue NE, #142 Cedar Rapids IA 52402
- CJ Banks Lindale Mall 4444 First Avenue NE, #36 Cedar Rapids IA 52402
- Christopher & Banks Coral Ridge Mall 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, #118 Coralville IA 52241
- Christopher & Banks Metro Crossing Shopping Center 3606 Metro Drive, #200 Council Bluffs IA 51501
- Christopher & Banks Northpark Mall 320 West Kimberly Road, #90 Davenport IA 52806
- Christopher & Banks Centrum Plaza 915 Short Street Decorah IA 52101
- Christopher & Banks Kennedy Mall 555 John F Kennedy Road, #445 Dubuque IA 52002
- Christopher & Banks Crossroads Mall 217 South 25th Street, #C23 Fort Dodge IA 50501
- Christopher & Banks Marshalltown Mall 2500 South Center Street Marshalltown IA 50158
- Christopher & Banks Willow Creek Crossing 532 Indianhead Drive Mason City IA 50401
- Christopher & Banks Quincy Place Mall 1110 Quincy Avenue, #84 Ottumwa IA 52501
- Christopher & Banks Lakeport Commons 5001 Sergeant Road, #295 Sioux City IA 51106
- Christopher & Banks South Park Mall 901 11th Street SW, #48 Spencer IA 51301
- Christopher & Banks Crossroads Mall 2060 Crossroads Boulevard Waterloo IA 50702
- Christopher & Banks Westland Mall 550 South Gear Avenue, #42 West Burlington IA 52655
- Christopher & Banks Valley West Mall 1551 Valley West Drive, #235 West Des Moines IA 50266
- CJ Banks Valley West Mall 1551 Valley West Drive, #281 West Des Moines IA 50266
- Christopher & Banks The Village at Jordan Creek 6925 Mills Civic Pkwy, #130 West Des Moines IA 50266
- Christopher & Banks Outlet Outlets Williamsburg 1991 O'Donnell Road, #502 Williamsburg IA 52361
- Christopher & Banks Algonquin Commons 1952 S Randall Road, #56 Algonquin IL 60102
- Christopher & Banks Alton Square 116 Alton Square, #A09A Alton IL 62002
- Christopher & Banks Eastland Mall 1615 East Empire Street, #1048 Bloomington IL 61701
- Christopher & Banks Northfield Square Mall 1600 N State Route 50, #424A Bourbonnais IL 60914
- Christopher & Banks University Mall 1237 East Main Street, #1052 Carbondale IL 62901
- Christopher & Banks Market Place Plaza 1901 N. Market Street, #T-10 Champaign IL 61822
- Christopher & Banks Village Mall 2917 North Vermilion Danville IL 61832
- Christopher & Banks Shoppes on Ford Avenue 1603 Ford Avenue, #A Effingham IL 62401
- Christopher & Banks St. Clair Square 134 St. Clair Square, #180 Fairview Heights IL 62208
- Christopher & Banks Hickory Point Mall 1350 Hickory Point Mall, #1120 Forsyth IL 62535
- Christopher & Banks Yorktown Shopping Center 232 Yorktown Shopping Center Lombard IL 60148
- Christopher & Banks Cross County Mall 700 Broadway East, #3 Mattoon IL 61938
- Christopher & Banks SouthPark Mall 4500 16th Street, #630 Moline IL 61265
- Christopher & Banks Westridge Court 256 S Route 59, #104 Naperville IL 60540
- Christopher & Banks Northwoods Mall 2200 West War Memorial Drive, #CU-9 Peoria IL 61613
- Christopher & Banks Peru Mall 3940 Route 251, #H2 Peru IL 61354
- Christopher & Banks Quincy Mall 3347 Quincy Mall Quincy IL 62301
- Christopher & Banks Cherryvale Mall 7200 Harrison Avenue, #H-04 Rockford IL 61112
- Christopher & Banks The Arboretum of South Barrington 100 West Higgins Road, #Q-65 South Barrington IL 60010
- Christopher & Banks White Oaks Mall 2501 Wabash Avenue, #A03A Springfield IL 62704
- CJ Banks White Oaks Mall 2501 Wabash Avenue, #A-01 Springfield IL 62704
- Christopher & Banks Northland Mall 2900 East Lincolnway, #10 Sterling IL 61081
- Christopher & Banks Outlet Tanger Outlets Tuscola D700 Tuscola Blvd, Box 4050, #D700 Tuscola IL 61953