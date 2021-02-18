CIC Your Digital Print Center, LLC continues to add services

The coffee bar is a result of one of White’s clients many years ago, she said.

”She was waiting for some printing to be done and said, ‘You need a latte machine here for people who are waiting. When I was putting my plan together I decided to name it after my friend of 46 years, Ellie Sponsel. She was head of the Cambridge Library for 36 years and was one of those silent angels. If she saw a need, she took care of it. Ellie loved her coffee black and straight up.

“God has provided so much — the right people and jobs at the right time,” she said. “Support from family, friends and other businesses sustains me, especially when we hit one of those bumps in the road.”

Packages Here soon will open. White describes it as “a safety zone for packages.

"I have to get the area for this finished and secure,” she said.

Packages Here stems from White hearing about people having packages stolen off their porches.

"So I thought I could offer a service where we can be a safety zone for packages needing to be picked up or delivered," White said. "I won’t offer packaging services but will make sure (there are) shipping labels and return labels if needed.”