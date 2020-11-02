Circa '21 to postpone holiday season due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts

STAFF
Circa '21 will close its doors for the holiday season, postponing "Winter Wonderland" and "Suessical" to the end of 2021.
The move comes as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called for COVID-19 mitigation efforts that include closing indoor service for bars and restaurants.
It is the first time since 1977 the Rock Island-based dinner theater will be dark over the holiday season.
"We have received special permission from Springfield to stay open through Saturday, allowing us to finish the last few performances of 'Savannah Sipping Society," the company said in a statement.
"The holiday season is always the most popular time of year at the theater with our biggest crowds," the statement continued.
The Speakeasy will also be closed temporarily as of Saturday.
The theater plans to reopen in January with the comedy, "The Play That Goes Wrong."
For more information, visit circa21.com.
