A popular Rock Island restaurant and bar is closing for good.

Owners of City Limits Saloon & Grill, 4514 9th St., made the announcement on Tuesday in a Facebook post. The post said deciding to close was a "tough decision" that was made after much consideration.

"We appreciate the long history of City Limits in the community and want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees over these past years," the post continued. "We hope this location is quickly filled with a concept that meets the community's needs."

Those with gift cards are encouraged to use them before the bar closes. In the months leading up to Tuesday's announcement, the bar was closed multiple times for maintenance, according to Facebook posts. No specific reason for the closure was mentioned.

The bar is operated by Food, Drinks, Friends, Inc., a restaurant group that owns the Tangled Wood in Bettendorf, Steventon's and Blue Iguana in LeClaire and most recently signed a deal with the City of Bettendorf to operate the Palmer Grill, which will open April 1.

Under the contract, the city will pay Food, Drink, Friends, Inc. $4,000 a month to operate Palmer Grill, 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. The city and restaurant group would split the losses and/or profits. The city closed Palmer Grill at the end of 2022 after the grill’s food and beverage manager resigned.