A seasoned economic development and international trade expert will take over as executive director of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation.
The CRDC announced this week Erin Cole will lead the organization. Cole has more than a decade of experience in economic development, trade and project management, having worked for non-profits and the state and federal governments, according to a news release.
Officials said Cole is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Operations Desert Shield and Storm. She is a former small business owner and will relocate from Buffalo, New York to join the Clinton region, according to the news release.
"Attracting a candidate of Erin's caliber is a testament to the quality of the assets of our community and our region, and her experience and knowledge will be leveraged to further advance the region," said Mike Johnson, CRDC board chairman.
For more information, contact the Clinton Regional Development Corporation at 563-242-4536.
—Times staff