The Alverno Senior Care Community in Clinton has named longtime nursing director Theresa Nielsen as its administrator.
Nielsen began her career at The Alverno in 1997, and has served as director of nursing since 2002, according to a news release. Officials said she will help the organization move forward with the remodel of its facility, plus help improve senior living and memory care services.
An active member of the Iowa Health Care Association, Nielsen was named the IHCA's director of nursing in 2007, according to the release. She currently serves on the IHCA Quality Committee.
Officials said Nielsen will replace Libby Goodman, who was promoted to vice president of operations for the Iowa Region of Trinity Health Senior Communities.
The Alverno is part of Trinity Health Senior Communities and has offered long-term living and memory care services for seniors since 1914, according to the release.
For more information, call 563-242-1521.
—Times staff