Closing sales starts with building trust

When youboil it all down, closing the sale requires listening, respect and putting the prospective customer’s needs first.

As you build your client base, remember that sales is not about selling. It’s about building trust. If you take these six trust-building actions, you’ll provide incredible value to prospective customers and increase your chances of closing the sale.

Closing the sale is no easy feat. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to expand your client base, use every resource you have at your fingertips, including your local SCORE chapter. When you work with a SCORE mentor, you’ll gain the advice and insight of a seasoned professional with experience in building a client base built on trust. Contact a SCORE mentor today.

