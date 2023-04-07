Editor's Note: This story first appeared in the March edition of Insight magazine, which offers in-depth insights into the Quad-Cities business landscape.

In July 2021, Col. Shari Bennett broke two glass ceilings in one when she became the first woman, and first person of color, to lead the JMTC at the Arsenal.

Bennett's path to the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC) on the Rock Island Arsenal began more than 20 years ago. As a child, the Virginia Beach native grew up idolizing her aunt, who served in the Army.

"When I was in elementary school, she was stationed in Germany and she would write me letters," said Bennett, the 51st commander of the JMTC. Photos of her aunt lined the walls of her bedroom and every time the mail came, she hoped for something special.

The stories about what was happening on the other side of the world sparked Bennett's interest. In high school, she spoke with a recruiter, but the military path was not for her — yet.

"I didn't think that was the best route for me. I wanted to go to college first," she said.

While in high school, Bennett visited her beloved aunt at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. After seeing how everyone worked together and built each other up, she was sure the Army was where she belonged.

"I never thought about any other service," she said. "I always wanted to be a solider."

For college, Bennett attended the University of Virginia, where she intended to study law. Two years in, her passion for the military was burning once more and she signed up to be part of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. This allows students to earn their academic degree while training to be a commissioned member of the military.

After her graduation in 1998, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant, following in the steps of both of her grandfathers and her aunt. She continued her education with the Army and was deployed the following year.

"For me, as a soldier, you get to do your job in a deployed environment," she said. "My journey is one that is not very different from most military officers. The Army has invested a whole lot of resources in me and my professional development."

Her first deployment was to Germany and she was soon sent to Kosovo, where she was promoted to First Lieutenant. Despite having formal training, nothing compared to the first-person experience of seeing how soldiers in other countries operated and managed day-to-day complexities.

"Being exposed to them and how they deal with leadership challenges, how they make their mission happen, and also collaborating with them for our joint mission, always stands out to me," she said.

Other deployments included trips to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which has authority over U.S. forces in 21 countries.

"Even though the times could have been challenging, that commaradarie that I saw in my aunt was evident on the battlefield," she said.

The deep bonds and connections she made on the field influenced how she dealt with being thousands of miles from family.

"After a while, it's easy and you start to get stir crazy," she said. "Growing up as a kid, I never thought that I was confined to a certain area. I always thought I would go out and see the world, similar to my aunt."

Throughout her career, Bennett has had 12 duty assignments. During that time, she earned two Master's degrees and a certificate in supply-chain management. In 2021 she was selected to lead the JMTC.

"I can say that the Army trained me well for this job," she said. "What we do here is so very important to our country."

As a whole, the Arsenal employs more than 6,000 people- 80% of which are civilians. The JMTC consists of more than 30 buildings with more than 3 million square feet of manufacturing space. Of its 750 employees, 99% are civilian.

Employees work on as many as 300 projects at a time. This summer, the center will become home to the world's largest 3D printer.

It will be capable of fabricating large metal components, including hulls and other equipment for military vehicles, in one solid piece, rather than requiring dozens of individual parts to be welded. It also will be faster and more efficient than traditional manufacturing by producing less scrap.

With great work comes great responsibility. But, Bennett said, she was never anything but confident.

"I felt ready. I was ready for the challenge. I was ready to move here, get to work, and see if I could implement all the things the Army instilled in me," she said. "I looked at it as a challenge."

But there was one challenge she didn't expect to take on: The 50 people who held the position before her were white men.

"When I got here I didn't know I was the first female. And I didn't know I was the first Black person," she said. "I'm very proud to be in this position. I am extremely grateful for all the women who came here before me and who dedicated their life to service."

The women who came before her were the ones who broke through barriers and allowed her to take this position, she said. But she also is aware how important it is for women and children to see a woman taking on a massive leadership role now.

"I am completely aware that my role in this factory is extremely important for young people to see," she said.

For that reason, she always has one piece of encouragement ready to give out.

"There is space for you in the military. And I'm proof of it," she said.

Looking back on her career, Bennett said she is proud of where she has been and excited for what lies ahead. Even with more than two decades of experience under her belt, she still loves her job as much as she did when she started.

"My Mom told me a long time ago, as I was trying to figure out what I would do with my life, do something that you love. And when you stop loving it, that's when you move on to something else," she said. "I hit 25 years with the Army in May, and I still love it."