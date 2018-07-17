What developers call "the gateway to Bettendorf" is getting a Hilton-branded face-lift, as construction begins on a new hotel at the former Lodge site.
With the Lodge hotel sign still in the background, city officials and members of Frontier Hospitality Group and Russell Construction broke ground where the once-iconic hotel sat for more than four decades Tuesday. The developers are building a 107-room Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel, which should open next summer, according to Frontier Co-owner Daniel Huber.
The hotel will occupy the whole northeast corner at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road — an area highly visible from Interstate 74.
“I think this is a great site; it’s so visible and located right in the economic spine, with I-74 right here in Bettendorf,” Huber said. “This is the center of an expanded trade area for the Quad-Cities.”
The hotel will be the third Quad-City development for Frontier Hospitality Group.
“Hilton Worldwide is the parent company of Home2 Suites, and we’re particularly excited to be Hilton franchisees,” Huber said. “That could mean big things for our company. Hilton has one of the strongest loyalty programs in the hotel business and that’ll drive a lot of business to the Home2 Suites, to have a partner like that.”
Frontier Co-owner Bart Baker emphasized keeping work local, adding it’s the fifth property Russell Construction has built for the 67-year-old company.
“The thing we like about Jim (Russell) and his team is they’re high quality people. They’re innovative. They don’t cut corners,” Baker said. “It’s the kind of relationship that lets us build more. We’re going to customize this project beyond what the prototype is. We’d like to spend a little bit more, make it a little more soundproof, make the decor better, make the exterior fit into the region better and make things more efficient.”
The four-story hotel will offer suite-style rooms, including kitchens and amenities to accommodate extended-stay guests. It will offer a pool, outdoor patios, a fitness center, community center, complimentary breakfast and more.
The project represents a more than $14 million investment, and will create more than 30 permanent jobs and 100 construction jobs, according to Huber.
Last month, the Bettendorf City Council approved a tax increment financing agreement for the development, with Russell agreeing to build a hotel valued at a minimum of $6.7 million. It will receive a TIF rebate of 20 payments over 10 years.
The developer will continue to pay property taxes on the site’s current assessed value of $600,000. But as the value increases with new development, the company will be reimbursed any tax increment over the base for one decade, according to the agreement.
Jeff Reiter, the city’s economic development director, previously said the hotel should help restore the city’s declining hotel/motel taxes. He estimated the hotel could generate an additional $47,000 a year in the taxes.
City officials hope the new hotel, plus tax incentives, will spur more development in Bettendorf.
“This is an iconic place and a premier location on the I-74 corridor,” Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Rumler said at the ceremony. “And when we see the completion of the I-74 bridge in the next two years, this will be one of the best spots in our community.”