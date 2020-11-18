Consulting firm sues bank over commissions in The Bend's expo center project

Team Heede Consulting of Silvis has filed suit against Fortress Bank of Peoria to collect money it alleges the bank owes for consulting fees on financing and construction of an exhibition center at The Bend development in East Moline.
According to the suit filed Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, EM Expo purchased land in The Bend development in East Moline to build a 100,000 square-foot exhibition center. It obtained market tax credit financing in connection with the development.
Michael VanDeHeede, of Team Heede, arranged for tenants for the Exhibition Center and arranged investment and financing.
EM Expo wanted an additional lender to participate and VanDeHeede contacted John Bradley, vice president of Fortress Bank.
On Oct. 24, 2019, EM Expo, Fortress Bank and Team Heede entered into an agreement whereby EM Expo would pay Team Heede 50 percent of any commissions it paid Fortress Bank with respect to the Exhibition Center project.
Fortress Bank has told Team Heede it has not received any commissions from EM Expo with respect to the project.
The parties met in East Moline in October 2019 to discuss the development. During that meeting, Bradley, on behalf of Fortress Bank, offered to pay VanDeHeede a consulting fee in connection with his work in arranging the transaction and bringing Fortress into the development opportunity.
The offer, made orally by Bradley, was the Fortress Bank would pay VanDeHeede or his consulting company, Team Heede, a fee equal to 50 percent of all fees or other revenue collected by Fortress Bank in connection with the development transaction. VanDeHeede accepted the offer.
VanDeHeede continued working with all the parties to negotiate the Exhibition Center transaction, and included Fortress in the financing structure of the project.
On Feb. 14 of this year, EM Expo closed on new market tax credit financing for the center. As part of that transaction, Fortress Bank loaned EM Expo approximately $3 million.
Since the loan closing, VanDeHeede has demanded that Fortress Bank provide him with an accounting of the revenue it generated from the project and pay the fee that VanDeHeede alleges is owed.
Team Heede is suing for breach of contract and believes that Fortress Bank has collected more than $100,000 in connection with the development. The suit also includes an alternative second count of unjust enrichment in that as the bank has received revenue in connection with the development it would be unjust for the bank to retain such revenue.
The Bend development includes the Hyatt Place hotel, The Bend Event Center, The Bend Apartments and other developments.
