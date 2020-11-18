Consulting firm sues bank over commissions in The Bend's expo center project

The offer, made orally by Bradley, was the Fortress Bank would pay VanDeHeede or his consulting company, Team Heede, a fee equal to 50 percent of all fees or other revenue collected by Fortress Bank in connection with the development transaction. VanDeHeede accepted the offer.

VanDeHeede continued working with all the parties to negotiate the Exhibition Center transaction, and included Fortress in the financing structure of the project.

On Feb. 14 of this year, EM Expo closed on new market tax credit financing for the center. As part of that transaction, Fortress Bank loaned EM Expo approximately $3 million.

Since the loan closing, VanDeHeede has demanded that Fortress Bank provide him with an accounting of the revenue it generated from the project and pay the fee that VanDeHeede alleges is owed.

Team Heede is suing for breach of contract and believes that Fortress Bank has collected more than $100,000 in connection with the development. The suit also includes an alternative second count of unjust enrichment in that as the bank has received revenue in connection with the development it would be unjust for the bank to retain such revenue.

The Bend development includes the Hyatt Place hotel, The Bend Event Center, The Bend Apartments and other developments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.