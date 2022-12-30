Consumers scramble as egg prices jump to as high as $6.49 per dozen; Here's why

Egg consumers and local restaurants are feeling the recent hike in prices.

Steve Cox, manager at Tommy's Cafe in Davenport said getting the eggs in is not the problem - the price is.

"We had to charge our customers an extra quarter just so we were not losing a bunch of money," he said.

At first, customers were not too happy about the price increase, But, Cox said, once they explained they were just trying to make ends meet, people understood. In an average week, Tommy's goes through about 12 cases- that's roughly 2,160 eggs. With the average national cost sitting at $3.49 per dozen, that's nearly $650 worth.

According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, egg prices have jumped 49% in 2022. According to the US Inflation Calculator, the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs was $1.67 in 2021. Locally, prices range anywhere from $5.22 at Walmart to $6.49 at HyVee, according to their websites.

But, consumers are not the only ones feeling the pressure. Commercial and small farms are also trying to weather the changes.

Chicken feed cost jumps 41%

Cassie Puhls, co-owner of Rollin' Hills Ranch near Sherrard, said she and her husband have been raising chickens for about seven years. This year, they have raised their prices twice. In 2023, they will make another price increase, due to the cost of feed.

Normally, it costs the family about $70 a week to feed their lot of 150 birds. Now, the cost has climbed by 41% to $120 a week. On average, the Puhls are spending $1,600 more on feed than they were two years ago, she said.

Due to transportation and fuel costs, everything has gone up. The family also raises sheep, and the cost of their feed, hay and bedding have all risen. Puhls said her farm is "small potatoes" compared to other egg-producing giants, who are citing the avian flu as the main reason for the price increase.

Avian flu impacting egg-producing giants

"It's killed millions of birds," she said. "If any bird had it on your farm, the whole flock got taken out on purpose."

In November, the CDC cited a record number of avian influenza cases. At the time, more than 49 million birds had died from the outbreak. Friday, that number was climbing closer to 58 million, according to an interactive map from the USDA that shows where the outbreaks are in the United States.

As of noon on Friday, there were 715 affected flocks across 47 states, with Iowa dominating the field. Nearly 16 million birds are listed as infected in Iowa, with Nebraska and Colorado trailing behind with 6.8 and 6.3 million effected, respectively.

The latest Iowa outbreak was reported in mid-December at turkey farms in Cherokee, Buena Vista, Ida and Sac counties in the western part of the state. There are no listed outbreaks in West Virginia, Louisiana, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Maro Ibarburu-Blanc, business analyst for the Egg Industry Center, located at Iowa State University, said avian influenza is to blame for prices increasing, but so is the classic give-and-take with supply and demand. During the holidays, demand increases as baking becomes the dominate past time.

But, influenza takes no days off, he said. More than ever before, farmers have are taking every measure they can to protect their flocks.

“They are implementing every bio security measure they know. They have really ramped it up from the last time," he said.

Now, the concern is focused on transmission from wild to domestic birds. As of Dec. 21, the USDA reported an estimated 5,221 wild birds are infected, with 175 in Iowa and 74 found in Illinois. Back at Rollin' Hills Ranch, Puhls said the family has a closed flock and has been able to keep everything secure thus far.

They do not bring in any adult birds, for bio security reasons, and hatch and raise many of their own. The chicks they do buy are 16 weeks old and from a company which inspects them to ensure there is no risk of infection.

Many turn to local farms for eggs

With prices rising, more people are depending on local farms - and that can be tough, she said. The farm has a wait list after selling anywhere from 40-60 dozen a week last summer.

"That got chaotic," she said. "We had people coming out of the woodwork."

But, as the days get colder fewer eggs are being laid. This week they were only to bring in a few dozen. But, Puhls said, that is OK.

"They deserve a break, too," she said.