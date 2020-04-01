Cordova Exelon nuclear plant has worker with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CORDOVA, Ill. — A worker at Exelon Generation’s Quad-Cities Nuclear Power Plant has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

That worker is receiving care and any employees who came into contact with that worker or work where that affected worker is employed have been notified, said Bill Stoermer, spokesman for the Quad-Cities Station.

“We performed an additional deep cleaning of all areas that have potentially been exposed. We are maximizing social distancing for those who must continue to report to their locations,” he said.

Moving forward, Exelon will require workers to pass a symptom screening and body temperature check prior to entry every shift, while also requiring social distancing, frequent hand washing and remote work where possible, Stoermer said.

There have also been no reduction in workers or hours in Cordova as the facility’s Unit 2 is in a scheduled refueling outage, which happens every 24 months, while another unit is at full power.

Unit 2 was last serviced in March 2018, according to Lee Enterprises archives, and the Cordova station’s two reactors can produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, or enough to power more than 1 million homes and businesses.