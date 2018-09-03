Cashiers hired to work for Davenport's Costco Wholesale this fall will make a starting pay nearly double the state's minimum wage and around $10,000 more than the average cashier in Iowa.
Davenport Costco Warehouse Manager David Pierce said the company expects to have the 140 new local positions filled this week, before the store opens along 53rd Street in October. Costco raised its hourly starting wage this year to $14 per hour, compared with the state’s average pay for cashiers of more than $9. Iowa's minimum wage remains at $7.25.
After five years, he said a full-time cashier can earn more than $25 per hour, including time-based annual bonuses, placing the wage well above Iowa's statewide average of $44,730, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. He said Costco's average wage for hourly employees is $23.
"At Costco, we know that paying good wages makes sense for our business," Pierce said. "An important reason for the success of Costco's business model is the attraction and retention of great employees. Instead of minimizing wages, it's a lot more profitable in the long term to minimize employee turnover and maximize employee productivity, commitment and loyalty."
Costco regularly tops lists of national companies for its high pay and benefits. Most recently, it was the top company listed on a report by Indeed, which analyzed its database of 18 million employer reviews to determine the companies employees are most satisfied to work for. In late October, it’s bringing those salaries and benefits to the Quad-City market for the first time.
According to a recent report by United Ways of Iowa, 66 percent of Iowa’s jobs pay less than $20 per hour, and 57 percent pay less than $15 per hour.
But still, economist Peter Orazem, with Iowa State University, said most Iowa businesses currently pay more than the minimum wage. He said the fraction of workers earning the minimum wage is between 1 and 2 percent.
“A lot of businesses are currently finding out you can’t get good help at $7.25 an hour," economist Dave Swenson, also with ISU, said. "Look at the signs, fast food operations and different places pay $9 an hour for starting workers. Walmart is paying around $11.50 an hour. It’s the case especially in metro areas because there’s more demand for a rich diversity of workers. We’re getting those bottom wages bid up.”
Swenson noted when it comes to products and the number of membership-only warehouse stores, Costco won’t have much competition in the Quad-Cities, save for Sam’s Club. But when it comes to jobs, that’s a different story, he said.
“There could be competition for labor, if Costco comes in and a lot of people want to make Costco pay, it’s going to be hard for firms to hold onto workers,” Swenson said. “They may consider raising their pay near the Costco level. A Costco coming in can be very disruptive. But we also have to note that the kinds of firms like Costco, that can pay that wage, are pretty limited.”
Because Costco is hiring no more than 200 employees, associate professor and economist John Winters said Costco’s wage competition will probably be a “one-time blip.” But the professors said Costco’s high wages means it can hire the area’s most experienced retail and service workers.
“Some other employers could lose good employees or maybe raise wages to keep some of the good workers, but once they’ve hired workers and in a year or two, they won’t be poaching other workers at the same level,” Winters said. “It’s potentially a one-time increase, but then things kind of go back to the previous trend.”
Aldi grocery stores are also known for paying above market rate. Local Aldi employees have rumored the company might match Costco’s wages to retain workers. But, Aldi Division Vice President Heather Moore said the company is currently happy with its Quad-City starting pay of $12.35 per hour.
“Right now, we are continuing to grow and have hirings where lots and lots of people show up who are wonderful candidates. We’re able to fill positions,” Moore said. “Right now, $12.35 is a very comfortable place for us. The hourly rate may be what makes applicants show up initially, but once we start talking about benefits, with retirement savings and insurance, they realize there’s a real career here.”
She said Aldi offers a raise in six months, and after two years, a cashier could make $13.50 per hour. Moore added the company mostly offers higher wages, along with a competitive benefits package, to retain workers.
“Employees who work 25 hours or more are eligible for medical, dental and retirement savings. And that’s as important as the hourly wage,” she said. “For us, it’s really about retention. And one big thing is training, which we do at all levels for all of our employees. We train them and retain them. And many entry-level workers can move up to management.”
Swenson said companies that pay higher wages than the market rate aren't doing so "to be nice." But, it's because they are large enough firms and operate under business models that allow them to do so. And retaining workers is a cheaper alternative to constant turn-over.
But with the state minimum wage stagnant — and the average wage needed to afford rent in Iowa around $15 per hour — he said higher pay makes Costco one of the most competitive companies of its kind in the region.