Could a Trader Joe's come to the Quad-Cities? Bettendorf resident hopes social media campaign pays off

Glass and Ajay Singh, vice president of brand development at Heart of America Group, have been keeping these real estate brokers updated on the demographics of the area and the growing community support in hopes of securing a location. “They [Trader Joe’s] go through the real estate brokers to identify locations and put them on the prescription list,” said Glass.

Glass said the proposed Davenport location meets the community income levels, retail expectations and interstate proximity that Trader Joe’s wants for its locations.

Heart of America Group has also conducted research into community interest in the brand by looking at cell phone data of how many Quad-City residents make the two-hour round trip to Coralville solely to shop at that Trader Joe’s location. Glass said that number “shows that we could sustain a location here on our own.”

Singh said conversations with managers at the Coralville Trader Joe’s have also confirmed the number of Quad-City residents traveling to that location.

Both Singh and Glass believe that a brand like Trader Joe’s coming to the Quad-Cities would open the door for more to follow.