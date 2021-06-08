Could the proposed 10,000 job development be built at East Moline's intersection of I-80 and I-88?

A potential development project in East Moline would create 10,000 jobs, and could quickly become the largest employer in the Quad-Cities. It also has the potential to exponentially change the face of East Moline, which has just under 21,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

East Moline is among four Illinois cities vying for the project, along with other sites nationwide. A decision may be made this summer. Non-disclosure agreements prevent those in the know from talking about who the company is, or what it would do here.

It's common for companies seeking a site to remain confidential during the selection process, said Jennifer Walker, Quad Cities Chamber vice president of sales and marketing. Companies look at site qualifications in multiple cities and states, she said. Site selectors often approach non-governmental economic development entities, like a Chamber, with specific requests, such as rail yards, highway access or space needed, and they search for locations to meet those needs.

Where would it be?

It may be near Interstates 80 and 88, according to a search of economic development sites.

During Monday's East Moline Council meeting, members were told the project would require 2,000 acres, or about three square miles.