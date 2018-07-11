A fifth Country Style Ice Cream shop is expected to open in the Quad-Cities in August.
Owner Christina Sanchez-Lopez announced Wednesday it will expand the franchise to the former Maggie Moo's ice cream shop at the Prairie Ridge Complex on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport.
In a news release, she said the new location is part of Country Style's growing commitment to better serve the Quad-Cities.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand into this region of the Quad-Cities and make it easier for eastern Davenport and Bettendorf to experience our one-of-a kind product," Sanchez-Lopez said.
The first Country Style Ice Cream was founded in the Quad-Cities in 1947 by two brothers, Wayne and Chester Lindgren, according to the news release.
—Sarah Ritter