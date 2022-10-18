Courtyard by Marriott coming to Bettendorf next winter

Bettendorf is opening its arms to business travelers with a $22 million hotel investment.

The Frontier Hospitality Group will be opening a Courtyard by Marriott at 907 Utica Ridge Road, next to Home2 Suites by Hilton. The site was home to Jumer's Castle Lodge until it was razed in 2016.

After Home2 was built in 2019, business boomed. CEO Dan Huber said at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday the company was thrilled for the opportunity to expand in the Quad Cities.

"The success of Home 2, is really what catapulted us to look at this location," Huber said.

The $22 million investment will create 30 permanent jobs and 100 construction jobs, and the four-story building will be a "beacon for business travelers," he said. Other amenities will include a bistro, Starbucks, fitness room, indoor pool and rentable meeting space. It's expected to open winter of 2023.

Russell Construction is taking the lead on the project. CEO Jim Russell said conversations about the new hotel had been ongoing. With the economy and inflation making many business matters uncertain, it was difficult to nail down the best time to build. But, with the City of Bettendorf backing the project, it was a go.

"The more we can build as a community, the better," he said.

Russell said of the $17 million in construction work to be done, about $8 million is dedicated to payroll. The majority of the contractors on the job are local, which means the money will stay within the region.

Mayor pro-tem Scott Naumann said when he took office in 2010, it was his goal to see the Lodge property redeveloped. Now that the vision is coming alive, it's going to be a positive addition to the city, he said.

"We truly are a team and we use our collective energy with goal setting," he said. "This is real life and we are so pleased to see it happening today."