COVID-19 pandemic: Businesses are curtailing travel, changing cleaning methods
COVID-19 pandemic: Businesses are curtailing travel, changing cleaning methods

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

There have been 938 confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States and 29 deaths, as of Wednesday, March 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization has officially called the outbreak a pandemic.

Here's what businesses are doing to cope with COVID-19.

COVID-19: Businesses are curtailing travel, changing cleaning methods to cope

DEERE & CO

  • Robert Connelly
  • Updated

Deere & Company is restricting domestic travel to vehicles for its employees as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States.

Rock Island Arsenal

  • Updated

At the Rock Island Arsenal, the virus outbreak has had a “minimal” effect on operations there, said Kimberly Conrad, a public affairs represen…

Best Buy

  • Updated

Best Buy, with a location in Davenport, has “ramped up cleaning services at our stores and are adding hand sanitizer at the front entrances an…

Target

  • Updated

Target’s note, from its CEO Brian Cornell, recommended employee travel be restricted to “business critical” ventures.

