COVID-19 pandemic: What are businesses doing to cope?

At the Rock Island Arsenal, the virus outbreak has had a “minimal” effect on operations there, said Kimberly Conrad, a public affairs representative on the island.

Retailers are also continuing to adapt to the situation. Target and Best Buy sent emailed notes to customers Tuesday.

Best Buy, with a location in Davenport, has “ramped up cleaning services at our stores and are adding hand sanitizer at the front entrances and at all cash registers. Sanitizing wipes are near workstations and counters so that employees can keep them continuously cleaned,” the note said.

“A strict travel policy for our employees is in place, and we have canceled meetings with large gatherings, again to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the illness,” Best Buy’s note said.

Target’s note, from its CEO Brian Cornell, recommended employee travel be restricted to “business critical” ventures.

“On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous. This means more time will be spent cleaning our stores, including cleaning surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes,” he wrote.