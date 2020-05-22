COVID-19 leads Deere & Co. to project $1 billion less in earnings this year

“The February unemployment rate, you go from the strongest U.S. labor market in 50 years to a couple months later and it’s a completely different environment. For me, the big number is the almost 40% reduction in their 2020 net income projections.”

The loss of potentially $1 billion in net income is a microcosm of how the new coronavirus is impacting the U.S. The pandemic has impacted the agriculture supply chain, compounding financial hardships that had been experienced from international trade wars in 2018 and 2019, and the industrial supply chain, or how Deere is able to secure parts to assemble its machines.

Even more than that, Deere’s customers are being affected by the same factors as the company. While the Moline-based manufacturer had projected a 10-15% decrease in construction sales as recent as February 2020, that has been now been doubled.

The American Institute of Architects had forecasted an average of 1.5% growth in nonresidential construction spending in 2020 in a survey performed in December 2019. Those same forecasters were revisited the week of April 6, 2020, and revised their projection to an 11% decline in nonresidential construction.

The largest decline in that survey was the commercial construction sector that went from a 0.6% growth prediction to a loss of 14% between the two surveys.